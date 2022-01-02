Eagles beat Washington, get help to clinch playoff berth

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles held on to beat Washington 20-16 and clinched a playoff spot hours later when Minnesota lost to Green Bay. Jalen Hurts scrambled out of trouble while showing no ill effects from a recent ankle injury, and Boston Scott rushed for two touchdowns. Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and was 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory. Hurts also narrowly escaped a railing collapse as he walked to the tunnel after the game. Philadelphia is in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Washington’s faint postseason hopes are over.