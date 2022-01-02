Eagles move closer to playoff berth by beating Washington

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles held on to beat Washington 20-16 and moved one step closer to the playoffs. Jalen Hurts scrambled out of trouble while showing no ill effects from a recent ankle injury, and Boston Scott rushed for two touchdowns. Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and was 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory. Pending other results around the NFL, they could have an NFC wild-card spot locked up by the end of the night. Rodney McLeod picked off Taylor Heinicke in the end zone with 24 seconds remaining to seal it.