Even with veteran Glennon, Giants struggle again on offense

By PATRICK ROSE

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Glennon dropped back on the game’s first play from scrimmage, and pretty much everything went downhill for the veteran quarterback and the struggling Giants from there. New York lost 29-3 to the Bears and committed four turnovers while dropping their fifth game in a row. Coach Joe Judge understands fans’ frustrations and said they “have every right to have an opinion.” Saquon Barkley was one of the few positives for New York in this game and ran for 102 yards. But the Giants still set a season low in yards for the second straight game.