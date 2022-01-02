Four Paris Saint-Germain players test positive for COVID-19

PARIS (AP) — Four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s French Cup game on Monday night. PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19. None of them were named. PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes. Last year’s runner-up Monaco was in action later at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16. Monaco said on Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.