Getafe ends Madrid’s unbeaten streak; virus-hit Barça wins

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Getafe has ended Real Madrid’s 15-game unbeaten streak in all competitions after defeating the Spanish league leaders 1-0 in the capital derby. It was Getafe’s first win over Madrid since August 2012. Barcelona overcame a spate of COVID-19 infections to win 1-0 at Mallorca and rise to fifth place. Ángel Correa scored twice to ensure Atlético Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 and end its worst losing run since Diego Simeone took over the club a decade ago. Sunday’s matches were the first to be played since Spanish health authorities put back in place caps on attendance after the steep rise in COVID-19 infections.