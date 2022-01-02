Getafe ends Real Madrid’s 15-game unbeaten streak

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Getafe has ended Real Madrid’s 15-game unbeaten streak after beating the Spanish league leaders 1-0 in the capital derby. Striker Enes Unal took the host’s winner in the ninth minute. Madrid’s previous loss came on Oct. 3 when it fell 2-1 at Espanyol. Since then, it had won 13 and drawn two across all competitions. The match is the first since Spanish health authorities put back in place caps on attendance after the steep rise in COVID-19 infections. All games are limited to 75% of capacity. Some regions like Catalonia and the Basque Country are applying even lower limits.