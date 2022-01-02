Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:56 PM

Jones scores 24 as Stanford beats Washington State 82-44

By CHRIS MITCHELL
Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Haley Jones scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as No. 2 Stanford pounded Washington State 82-44 on Sunday, extending its all-time record to 70-0 against the Cougars. Kiki Iriafen scored 13 points and Hannah Jump and Fran Belibi added 10 points each for short-handed Stanford (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12). Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 points and sister Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 for Washington State (9-4, 1-1), which was coming off a win over California. Charlisse Leger-Walker has scored in double figures for eight straight games, but she made just 7-of-21 shots against the Cardinal. Stanford, the defending national champions, was down five players who did not make the trip to Pullman. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content