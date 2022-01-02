Lukaku set for Tuchel talks after being dropped for outburst

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea record-signing Romelu Lukaku heads into talks with manager Thomas Tuchel on Monday uncertain when he will play again but assured he has a future despite being dropped for going public with his frustrations. The striker missed Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool after saying he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like Tuchel’s style of play. The comments were made in a television interview that was conducted before he scored last Sunday and again on Wednesday in the Premier League but it was only aired later by broadcaster Sky in Italy.