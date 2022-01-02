Skip to Content
Lukaku set for Tuchel talks after being dropped for outburst

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea record-signing Romelu Lukaku heads into talks with manager Thomas Tuchel on Monday uncertain when he will play again but assured he has a future despite being dropped for going public with his frustrations. The striker missed Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool after saying he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like Tuchel’s style of play. The comments were made in a television interview that was conducted before he scored last Sunday and again on Wednesday in the Premier League but it was only aired later by broadcaster Sky in Italy. 

Associated Press

