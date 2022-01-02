Messi among 4 PSG players with COVID, 3 more Liverpool cases

By JEROME PUGMIRE and ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writers

Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain players announced as testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s return to playing after a brief winter break. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is uncertain when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be able to return to France, or whether he can recover in time to play away to Lyon in the league next Sunday. Liverpool announced three further suspected coronavirus cases ahead of kickoff at Chelsea on Sunday with goalkeeper Alisson, forward Roberto Firmino and defender Joel Matip isolating. Manager Jürgen Klopp had already entered isolation so missed the trip to London.