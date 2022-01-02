Mobley, Love help Cavaliers rally past Pacers 108-104

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley had 24 points and nine rebounds, Kevin Love scored 20 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 108-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and Lamar Stevens added a season-high 15 for Cleveland. The Cavaliers trailed 84-73 in the third quarter before going on a 17-0 run. Domantas Sabonis had 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Pacers, and rookie Duane Washington Jr. scored a season-high 20 points.