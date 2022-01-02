Morrison helps No. 13 Georgia women rally past Florida 73-69

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Que Morrison scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to help rally No. 13 Georgia to a 73-69 win over Florida. Morrison had only two points in the first half and finished just 4-of-13 shooting but was perfect from the line in 10 attempts, including eight in the final period. With Georgia trailing by seven with seven minutes remaining, the Lady Bulldogs finished the game outscoring the Gators 20-9. Malury Bates added 13 points for Georgia. Jordyn Merritt scored 18 points, Kiara Smith added 17 and Nina Rickards had 15 points for the Gators.