No. 10 Michigan State rallies to beat Northwestern 73-67

By JOHN JACKSON

Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Gabe Brown scored 20 points, Marcus Bingham Jr. added 13 and No. 10 Michigan State rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit for a 73-67 victory over Northwestern. Max Christie had 11 points and Joey Hauser added 10 as the Spartans (12-2, 3-0 in the Big Ten) won their seventh straight. Pete Nance had 13 points before fouling out and Boo Buie and Chase Audige had 12 points apiece for Northwestern (8-3, 1-1).