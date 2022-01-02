No. 24 North Carolina women rout Clemson to stay unbeaten

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sophomore Deja Kelly took advantage of a career-best five 3-pointers to score a career-high 31 points and No. 24 North Carolina cruised to an 81-62 victory over Clemson in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Kelly knocked down 10 of 22 shots — 5 of 11 from distance — and 6 of 7 free throws for the Tar Heels (13-0, 3-0), who are off to their best start since the 2010—11 season when they opened 14-0. Kennedy Todd-Williams pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kelly scored 13 points in the first half to help North Carolina take a 46-24 lead into intermission. Delicia Washington came off the bench to score 16 with seven rebounds to pace the Tigers (6-8, 0-3), who have lost four straight games.