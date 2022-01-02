No. 8 Indiana women top No. 6 Maryland for 1st win in series

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 18 points, Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes each had a double-double and No. 8 Indiana beat sixth-ranked Maryland 70-63 in overtime for its first victory in the 12-game series. Maryland missed all seven of its field-goal attempts in overtime, becoming the 13th opponent Indiana has held under 70 points this season. Gulbe had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Holmes added 15 points and 14 boards. Cardano-Hillary and Berger each scored nine points. Angel Reese had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Maryland.