Williams, Louisville beat Georgia Tech 67-64

ATLANTA (AP) — Malik Williams made 9 of 12 from the field and finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Louisville beat Georgia Tech 67-64. Matt Cross had 13 points and nine rebounds, Dre Davis also scored 13 points — all in the second half — and Noah Locke added 10 points for Louisville (9-4, 3-0 ACC). Kyle Sturdivant made a basket in the paint to give the Yellow Jackets a 49-45 lead with 11 minutes to play but they went scoreless for nearly 5 minutes and missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts as Louisville scored 10 straight points. Davis converted a three-point play within the spurt to give the Cardinals the lead for good at 50-49 with 9:13 left. Michael Devoe had 23 points for Georgia Tech (6-6, 0-2).