Barcelona, Bayern hamstrung by more virus cases

By CIARÁN FAHEY and JOSEPH WILSON

AP Sports Writers

Pedri González and Ferran Torres have joined Barcelona’s list of players with COVID-19. Torres tested positive hours after his official presentation in front of several thousand fans at Camp Nou. German clubs’ preparations for the Bundesliga’s resumption after the winter break are also being hampered by coronavirus infections. Defending champion Bayern Munich is among those worst affected. Monday’s training session was put back until the late afternoon so players and coaching staff could be tested upon their return. The team’s return was already delayed by a day after the Bavarian club reported five COVID-19 infections.