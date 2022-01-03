Embiid’s triple-double powers 76ers past Rockets 133-113

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 133-113 win over the Houston Rockets. It was Embiid’s third career triple-double. Furkan Korkmaz scored 24 points and Isaiah Joe had 18 points for the Sixers. Garrison Matthews led the Rockets with 23 points. Embiid scored 30 points for the fourth straight game. The Rockets played without Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood. Both players were suspended one game for bad behavior.