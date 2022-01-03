Rangnick loses for first time after Wolves beat United 1-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick has fallen to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earns Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League. Outplayed for much of the game, United’s players look like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance with a volley from the edge of the area that rolled inside the post. This was the toughest test of Rangnick’s opening six matches in charge and United couldn’t get near Wolves at times at Old Trafford. There were some murmurings of discontent from the home fans, too. Some jeered Rangnick’s decision to substitute Mason Greenwood.