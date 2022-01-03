Struggling side Troyes appoints Bruno Irles as new coach

TROYES, France (AP) — Struggling first division side Troyes has appointed Bruno Irles as its new coach after Laurent Batlles was fired during the midseason break. Troyes says Irles has been given a contract until June 2023. Troyes was promoted last season and is in 15th place after 19 rounds heading into Sunday’s game at fifth-placed Montpellier. The 46-year-old Irles won two league titles with Monaco as a defender and was part of the coaching staff under Didier Deschamps after retiring in 2003. The Frenchman then coached Monaco’s reserves from 2011-13 and had regular work as a television pundit.