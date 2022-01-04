Georgia Tech hires Chris Weinke as quarterbacks coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke has been named Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks coach. Coach Geoff Collins fired three assistants, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude, following a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses. New offensive coordinator offensive Chip Long will coach the Yellow Jackets’ tight ends. Weinke led Florida State to the 1999 national championship and won the 2000 Heisman. He most recently served as Tennessee’s quarterbacks coach in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He also was the Vols’ running backs coach in 2018 and an offensive analyst at Alabama the previous year.