Hendrickson, 3 other Bengals starters placed on COVID list

By The Associated Press

Cincinnati sacks leader Trey Hendrickson and three other starters are among five Bengals that have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Center Trey Hopkins and left guard Quinton Spain were sidelined along with safety Vonn Bell. The fifth player is Akeem Davis-Gaither. The Bengals have clinched the AFC North title for their first trip to the playoffs since the 2015 season. Playoff qualifiers Green Bay and Arizona have players coming off and going on the COVID-19 list. Each team has two starters returning.