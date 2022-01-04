Higgins Jr lifts Lehigh past Colgate 85-81

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Keith Higgins Jr had a season-high 23 points as Lehigh narrowly defeated Colgate 85-81. Jeameril Wilson added 20 points and five assists for for Lehigh (4-10, 2-0 Patriot League). Reed Fenton had 12 points Nic Lynch added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Lehigh scored 44 first-half points, a season best for the team. Tucker Richardson had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders (4-10, 0-1), whose losing streak reached five games. Jack Ferguson added 18 points. Nelly Cummings had 16 points.