Jets beat Coyotes 3-1, extend winning streak to three games

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots and the Winnipeg Jets won their third straight game, beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 Tuesday night. Evgeny Svechnikov, Pierre Luc-Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets. Ehlers scored into an empty net with 45 seconds remaining. Shayne Gostisbehere stole the puck at the blue line and scored unassisted to get Arizona on the board at 6:41 of the third. The Coyotes fell to 2-11-1 at home this season. Arizona has the worst record in the NHL at 6-22-3. Arizona’ played for the first time since Dec. 28. The Jets were coming off a 5-4 overtime win at Las Vegas on Sunday.