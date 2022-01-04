Jets place LT Fant, DE Huff, TE Brown on injured reserve

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant and defensive end Bryce Huff on injured reserve. Tight end Dan Brown was also placed on the practice squad IR. All three were injured in the Jets’ 28-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Fant was the starter at right tackle in Week 1 but slid over to the left side when Mekhi Becton was injured in the opener. Huff had two sacks in nine games. Brown had two catches for 29 yards and was a special teams standout. The Jets also released linebacker LaRoy Reynolds from the practice squad Tuesday.