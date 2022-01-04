Liverpool wants Arsenal cup match postponed over COVID

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has requested the postponement of Thursday’s match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals because of more suspected COVID-19 cases at the club. First-team training was canceled at Liverpool on Tuesday after more positive tests among players and staff. In Italy, one out of every 10 players in Serie A is positive with the coronavirus as the league prepares to resume after a two-week break for the holidays. Full slates of 10 matches involving all 20 clubs are scheduled to be played both Thursday and Sunday.