Lukaku apologizes and wants to restore trust at Chelsea

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Romelu Lukaku has apologized for going public with his unhappiness at Chelsea and has promised to restore trust with fans, teammates and manager Thomas Tuchel. The Belgium striker had said in an interview with Italian broadcaster Sky he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea. Tuchel reacted by leaving Lukaku out of the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday. Lukaku now says “To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset that I caused,” adding it’s “up to me now to restore your trust.” He also apologized to teammates, Tuchel and Chelsea’s board. Tuchel says Lukaku has returned to training putting him in contention to play Wednesday against Tottenham in the English League Cup semifinals.