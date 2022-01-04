Michigan State WR Jayden Reed returning in 2022

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State receiver and kick returner Jayden Reed is returning to school for 2022. Reed made the announcement in a post on Instagram. “I’ve come to a final decision to return to Michigan State and use my last year of eligibility. We have unfinished business to take care of,” Reed wrote. The Spartans finished 11-2 and were ranked No. 11 in the final AP poll after a 31-21 victory over No. 13 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. Reed finished the season with 59 catches for 1,026 yards and 10 TDs and returned 12 punts for 238 yards and two TDs.