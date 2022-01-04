No. 2 Duke returns from COVID-19 outbreak, tops Georgia Tech

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Paolo Banchero had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 2 Duke beat Georgia Tech 69-57 in its return from a COVID-19 outbreak that had led to a pair of postponements. Duke had a rough night on offense and shot a season-low 37.3%. The Blue Devils finished with a 48-35 rebounding advantage and more than doubled the Yellow Jackets (17-8) in second-chance points. ACC-leading scorer Michael Devoe finished with 21 points for Georgia Tech. All but five of those came in the final 11-plus minutes. Georgia Tech shot just 33%.