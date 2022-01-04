Skip to Content
No. 6 Kansas survives cold stretch, beats Oklahoma State

By MURRAY EVANS
Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — No. 6 Kansas overcame a scoreless streak of more than 9 1/2 minutes to beat Oklahoma State 74-63 in the delayed Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. David McCormack had 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji scored 16 points for the Jayhawks. Kansas missed 19 straight shots to end the first half, allowing the Cowboys to pull even at 29-29 by halftime. But the Jayhawks made seven straight shots during a 20-8 run early in the second half that put them back ahead by double digits. Kansas has won eight straight. Isaac Likekele led Oklahoma State with 16 points.

