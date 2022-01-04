Pastrnak scores tiebreaker in 3rd, Bruins beat Devils 5-3

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:49 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3. Curtis Lazar had a goal and an assist, Oskar Steen scored his first career goal and the Bruins won their third straight since returning to the ice after they had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19. Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Brandon Carlo sealed it on a goal with 23 seconds to play. Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves for the Bruins, who ended New Jersey’s three-game winning streak. Nathan Bastian, Tomas Tatar and Damon Severson scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves.