Rutgers ends 87-year winless streak against Michigan

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Geo Baker scored 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting and Ron Harper Jr. scored 20 and Rutgers beat depleted Michigan 75-67. It was Rutgers’ first win against the Wolverines in 15-game series that began Dec. 20, 1933. Michigan played without reserves Frankie Collins, Jaron Faulds Brandon Johns Jr., and Terrance Williams II due to undisclosed medical reasons. Zeb Jackson didn’t make the trip due to personal reasons. Rutgers owned a nine-point halftime lead and started the second half outscoring the Wolverines 14-6 run in a 6:47 span for a 53-36 advantage. Hunter Dickinson scored 25 points for Michigan.