Sloane Stephens, Jozy Altidore wed on New Year’s Day

By The Associated Press

Tennis star Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore have gotten married. Stephens and Altidore posted a wedding photo on their Instagram accounts. The wedding took place Saturday at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, according to People magazine. The couple announced their engagement on Twitter in April 2019 with a photo showing her wearing a diamond ring. Hers said: “Forever yes” and his said: “Forever starts now.” The 28-year-old Stephens won the 2017 U.S. Open. The 32-year-old Altidore is a forward on the U.S. national team and has been with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer since 2015.