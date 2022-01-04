Top-ranked Baylor beats Oklahoma 84-74 for 20th win in row

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo matched his career high with 27 points, Adam Flagler scored 22 and top-ranked Baylor stretched its national-best winning streak to 20 games with an 84-74 win over Oklahoma. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua added 12 points for the 14-0 Bears. Their winning streak began with their six wins in last season’s NCAA Tournament on way to their first national championship. Tanner Groves had 13 points to lead four players in double figures for first-year coach Porter Moser and the Sooners. Both teams shot 56% from the field. Baylor sealed the game with seven free throws over the final 40 seconds.