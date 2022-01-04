Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 4th World Cup slalom win of season

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova has won a women’s World Cup slalom in tough race conditions for her fourth win in five races this season. Mikaela Shiffrin finished five-tenths of a second behind in second place upon her return to competition following a positive COVID-19 test and missing two races last week. Shiffrin was only cleared to race on Monday and was the only racer to finish within two seconds of Vlhova’s winning time. Slalom world champion Katharina Liensberger was 2.11 behind in third. Vlhova extended her lead over Shiffrin in the discipline standings to 140 points but the American remained in the overall lead.