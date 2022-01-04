Washington to reveal new name on Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

Washington’s NFL team says it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright confirmed that the name won’t be Wolves or RedWolves. He cited trademark challenges for not going down that path that was popular among fans. Commanders, Defenders, Red Hogs, Armada, Sentinels, Admirals Presidents, Brigade and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were among the other finalists. The helmets and uniforms will still feature the franchise’s signature burgundy and gold colors. The organization dropped its old name in the summer of 2020 after decades of complaints it was racist toward Native Americans and recent pressure from team sponsors.