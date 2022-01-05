Belmont Stakes moving to FOX Sports in 8-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Belmont Stakes is moving to FOX Sports as part of an eight-year deal beginning in 2023. The deal between FOX and the New York Racing Association includes NYRA Bets as the title sponsor of the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series. NYRA Bets is an advance deposit wagering business operating in more than 30 states and majority-owned by NYRA with FOX Corp. holding a minority interest. The Belmont Stakes has aired since 2011 on NBC when the network brought together all three Triple Crown races — the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont. The Derby and Preakness have aired on NBC since 2001.