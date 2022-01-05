Liverpool-Arsenal semifinal match off after COVID-19 cases

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Liverpool’s match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals has been postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad that has forced the club to close its training center. The first leg that was scheduled to take place at Arsenal on Thursday will now be staged at Anfield on Jan. 13. The second leg will take place at Emirates Stadium on Jan. 20. Liverpool thanked Arsenal and the competition organizers for their understanding “as we continue to navigate through this challenging period.” Assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders was one of “multiple players and staff” who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of checks on Tuesday.