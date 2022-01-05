Liverpool closes training center as COVID-19 cases rise

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has closed its training center in the wake of the latest coronavirus outbreak to rip through a Premier League squad. Liverpool says assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders is one of “multiple players and staff” who tested positive in the latest round of checks. Ljinders has been filling in for Jurgen Klopp while the Liverpool manager is in isolation. It has prompted Liverpool to request that Thursday’s first-leg match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals be postponed. Injuries and absences because of the African Cup of Nations also have affected player availability. The club has temporarily shut its first-team training facilities after consulting with public-health authorities.