Madrid, Barcelona struggle to beat 3rd-tier rivals in Copa

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid and Barcelona have struggled to start their Copa del Rey campaigns with wins at minor rivals. Madrid needed two late goals to beat Alcoyano 3-1, which one year before had stunned the powerhouse 2-1 in the same round-of-32. Ousmane Dembelé and Ferran Jutglà scored second-half goals to secure a 2-1 come-from-behind win Linares Deportivo. Dani Alves played his first match since returning to Barcelona. Third-division Atlético Baleares eliminated its second topflight side after beating Celta Vigo 2-1. It routed Getafe in the previous round.