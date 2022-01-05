Mavs set to retire Nowitzki’s 41 against Curry, Warriors

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are set to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. A postgame ceremony is planned nearly three years after Nowitzki announced his retirement after the final home game of the 2018-19 season. The 43-year-old played a record 21 seasons for the same team. Nowitzki beat the late Kobe Bryant’s previous record of 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 7-foot German is the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history.