No. 15 Alabama uses big 2nd-half run to beat Florida 83-70

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary scored 19 points apiece and No. 15 Alabama opened the second half with a 22-4 run that was key in beating Florida 83-70 on Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide (11-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) used the huge spurt to win consecutive games for the first time in a month and notch its first road victory of the season. Florida (9-4) whittled a 15-point deficit to 66-61 with 6 minutes to play, but Quinerly answered with a layup and then Keon Ellis followed with a steal and a dunk to push the lead to back to nine.