Porter hits 3 with 0.4 left, Rockets beat Wizards 114-111

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 0.4 seconds left to give the Houston Rockets a 114-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Porter and Christian Wood returned from one-game suspensions for conduct detrimental to the team. Wood added 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Rockets snap an eight-game losing streak. Jalen Green also scored 22 points and Eric Gordon had 19 for Houston. Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points. He fouled out with 9:10 to play on his second offensive foul. It was the three-time All Star’s first disqualification since Nov. 29, 2017, and the first of his career before the final two minutes of regulation.

