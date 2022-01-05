Rafael Nadal wins opening match; Swiatek beats Fernandez

MELBOURNE

Rafael Nadal fine-tuning his quest for a 21st Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 7-5 in a warm-up tournament at Melbourne Park. Nadal is recovering from the coronavirus. He showed no signs of sluggishness on Rod Laver Arena but he was broken early in the second set and again when he served for the match. Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the Adelaide International quarterfinals with a surprisingly easy 6-1, 6-2 win over 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez.