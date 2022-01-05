Siakam scores 33 points, Raptors beat short-handed Bucks

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. had 22 apiece and the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 117-111 on Wednesday night. Fred VanVleet added 19 points for the Raptors. They improved to 18-17 and overcame Milwaukee’s hot-shooting first half and late rally. The defending NBA champion Bucks were without coach Mike Budenholzer after he entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Milwaukee played without NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19. Grayson Allen, George Hill and Pat Connaughton also entered protocols on Wednesday. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 25 points.