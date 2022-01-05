Spain beats Serbia, joins Poland in ATP Cup semifinals

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has topped 2020 champion Serbia to set up an ATP Cup semifinal against Poland. Spain only needed to win one of the three matches against Serbia to secure first place in Group A. Pablo Carreno Busta got that job done in 80 minutes with a straight-set win over Filip Krajinovic and Roberto Bautista Agut completed the group-stage victory over Serbia by beating Dusan Lajovic. Hubert Hurkacz beat Diego Schwartzman in the day session to secure Poland’s victory over Argentina and a spot in the semifinals of the 16-team event.