Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The Russians beat Italy 2-1 to advance unbeaten. Poland and Spain will play in the other semifinal on Friday.