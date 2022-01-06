COVID outbreak at Man City; 4 Serie A games scrapped

By The Associated Press

A coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City has put manager Pep Guardiola and seven players in isolation. City indicated it still plans to play its FA Cup match on Friday against Swindon. At least four of the 10 Serie A matches scheduled for Thursday won’t be played after local health authorities ordered teams into quarantine amid rising coronavirus cases. The matches affected so far are: Bologna vs. Inter Milan, Atalanta vs. Torino, Fiorentina vs. Udinese and Salernitana vs. Venezia. More than 70 players in the league are positive. Back in Britain, Burnley manager Sean Dyche tested positive and will miss the FA Cup game against second-division Huddersfield on Saturday.