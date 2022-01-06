Curry, Green ruled out for Warriors vs. Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry and Golden State rebounding leader Draymond Green have been ruled out of the the Warriors’ game Thursday night against New Orleans Pelicans. Curry injured his left quad muscle when he banged legs with Dallas forward Dorian Finney-Smith during a loss at Dallas on Wednesday night. Green is nursing a left hip injury. The Warriors also ruled out reserve wing player Juan Toscano-Anderson because of a left ankle injury as Golden State completes a two-game trip.