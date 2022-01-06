Dangerous snow surface forces World Cup ski race to stop

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A men’s World Cup slalom race has been stopped after 19 skiers started on a course that was muddy rather than white with snow. The Crveni Spust course was hosting its second race in three days. Some skiers trailed more than three seconds behind leader Sebastian Foss-Solevaag on the fast-softening snow. Two-time World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen says “these are no World Cup conditions.” The International Ski Federation said the race was stopped because of “the unfavorable conditions and in the best interest of safety and fairness.”