First season with Jets a learning experience for OC LaFleur

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of the focus this season for the New York Jets has been on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. But this has also been a learning experience for a young coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has improved as a play-caller throughout the season. But he acknowledged he made a mistake last week on a fourth-down play that likely cost the Jets a win. LaFleur is looking forward to using this season as a learning tool as he prepares for the Jets’ second year with Wilson.